Northern lights spotted as far south as Niles

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Photos of the northern lights in the Upper Peninsula are where a Michigander might expect to find the spectacle.

The following photo was taken by Eric Marta at Little Presque Isle.

But Monday night, the northern lights were seen as far south as Niles, Michigan, with the following photo being taken by Ann Papcyznski. Niles is close to the Indiana border.

Seeing the northern lights as far south as Greater Grand Rapids excited Jeanette Stein, who stepped out of her country home in Caledonia Township to get the following photo.

Stein says she could see the green glow with her naked eye, but her iPhone helped light up the lights even more.

“It shows it way faster than with the naked eye. I could see a little bit of a glow with my naked eye, but as soon as you hold a phone up, you can see all the colors dancing,” Jeanette Stein said.

Jennifer Westra saw the northern lights just outside of Battle Creek.

“God put on an amazing light show last night, and I could even see it with my naked eyes at one point and time. I was out there on the side of M-89 by a corn field that just faced north and sat on top of my car and just had a beautiful show,” Westra said.

Westra credits the chance to see the lights to the Facebook Group Michigan Aurora Chasers.

The group has more than 80,000 members.

The northern lights were also spotted in Holland, Allendale, Muskegon and Ravenna.

Northern lights over Silver Lake by Alvin Coon

