Today's Forecast: Increasing clouds with a few rain chances

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Cloud cover slowly decreases in West Michigan this morning along with patchy fog. Fog will linger into early this morning, so take your time during the commute to work or school. A warm front is expected to lift into the state late today, bringing the chance of hit-or-miss showers. Rain will become scattered overnight through Wednesday morning. Dry and warm conditions are likely to return for Thursday and Friday! The end of the week will feature mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the lower 80s. The next chance of widespread rain is next Monday. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Patchy fog in the morning. Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Chance of hit-or-miss showers along and south of I-96 in the evening. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds south at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few shower chances. Lows in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Slight shower chance in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs at 80 degrees.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube