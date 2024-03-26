Former police officer accused of sex crimes against a child

NEWAYGO, Mich. — A former police officer for both the Newaygo Police Department and Big Rapids Department of Public Safety is accused of sex crimes against a child.

Ryan Dornbos, on March 19, was charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with someone under 13 years old.

The assaults started around January 2018, according to court documents, and continued through June 2023.

The Big Rapids Department of Public Safety hired Dornbos as a patrol officer in January 2022.

The department sent a statement to FOX 17 claiming it was notified on January 1, 2024 that Dornbos was a suspect in an active criminal investigation.

The Fremont Police Department stepped in to conduct an independent investigation, and Dornbos was fired based off those findings.

FOX 17 has learned that Dornbos also was a police officer with the Newaygo Police Department from 2014 until August 2021.

Additionally, he coached eighth grade football with Fremont Public Schools. The district's superintendent said Dornbos was told he would not return to coach after the district learned of the sex crimes charges against him.

Now, Dornbos is out of jail on a $10,000 cash or surety bond and is scheduled to be arraigned on April 11 at 8:30 a.m.

