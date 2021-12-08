Newaygo Schools under 'Secure Mode' while authorities investigate incident

NEWAYGO, Mich. — Newaygo Schools are in “secure mode” Wednesday morning while public safety officials address an incident.

Parents were told not to go to the schools, as no one will be allowed to enter or leave the school until the Secure Mode has been lifted, according to an advisory from Newaygo County Emergency Services.

Those who would like to wait for their students should go to Resonate Church at 302 E. 68th St. in Newaygo and wait for further instructions from authorities.

“Although involved officials understand the anxiety and anxiousness regarding this situation, at this time there is NO immediate danger to the school or the public,” the advisory said. “This is a simply a precaution and mechanism to help keep the area clear as public safety personnel address the incident.”

Secure Mode means:

All exterior doors are locked.

No building entrance or exit

No outside activities will take place, such as recess.

Classroom doors may be locked.

Students may be held in place with no hallway or open area activities.

It comes on the heels of a bomb threat made at Newaygo High School on Monday.

School administrators visually inspected classrooms, hallways and lockers to ensure there was no threat inside the building, Superintendent Jeff Wright said.

A person of interest was found and removed from the building.

"Please take this opportunity to talk with your children regarding the seriousness of making threats," Wright said in a letter to families. "Individuals cannot say, write, text or post (not even as a 'joke') a threat of any type, as these threats will be taken seriously and law enforcement will be contacted."

Officials say updates will be provided about Wednesday's incident through Nixle as they become available.

No other details were immediately available.