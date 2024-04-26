FOX 17 Investigates: Sex assault case against ex-police officer moves forward

WHITE CLOUD, Mich. — The former police officer accused of sexually assaulting a young child decided to forego a step in his legal defense.

Ryan Dornbos waived his right to a preliminary exam during a hearing on Thursday, April 25. The decision allowed the district court judge to bind the case over to circuit court, putting it a step closer to trial.

Dornbos faces two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a child under the age of 13. The former police officer for both Newaygo and Big Rapids pleaded not guilty to the charges on April 11.

FOX 17 first reported on the allegations against Dornbos on April 3 after obtaining the investigative report from Fremont Police.

The same day that Dornbos waived his exam, FOX 17 reported on a new batch of documents, Dornbos' personnel file from his time at the Newaygo Police Department.

A look into former officer accused of criminal sexual conduct's past

The Newaygo County Circuit Court has not set a next court date for Dornbos' case.

