Flood Advisory lifted for Hesperia Dam as water levels drop

HESPERIA, Mich. — Concerns about major flooding and a potential dam failure have receded with decreasing water levels on the White River.

The Village of Hesperia announced the flood advisory impacting much of the White River in Newaygo County expired at noon on Monday. Less than a week ago, the village-owned dam was at risk of failing due to heavy rain that dropped inches of water across the river's watershed.

Newaygo Neighbors prepare for potential flooding along White River near Hesperia Dam Alina Hauter

The situation triggered a Flash Flood Watch for the White River below the dam. Neighbors living along that stretch of the river were told to be ready to evacuate at a moment's notice.

Local News Neighbors living near White River are being told to prepare to evacuate Andy Curtis

Crews completely opened the dam's gates and removed stop logs, hoping to drain the water fast enough to keep it from spilling over the top of the dam. Nearby bridges and roads were closed because of the flood waters.

The efforts proved successful, with the dam holding fast. The bridges carrying Maple Island Road and Michigan Avenue remain closed to traffic until they can be inspected for safety, said the village.

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