HESPERIA, Mich. — Village officials are keeping a close eye on water levels at the Hesperia Dam as heavy rains swelled the White River Thursday. The village president says he believes the dam will hold, but neighbors and emergency crews remain in a wait‑and‑see mode.

“We're just monitoring the dam, watching the water on it, hoping it doesn't come up anymore,” said Village President Mike Farber.

The flood watch on the White River, south of the dam, has been extended by 24 hours, Farber said. Rising water has forced the closure of several bridges, including the Maple Island Bridge upstream of the dam and the Michigan Avenue Bridge immediately downstream.

WATCH: Hesperia officials monitor dam as flood watch extends

Hesperia officials monitor dam as flood watch extends

“We've had to close a couple bridges again because the water comes up, if it touches the structure of the bridge, and the state wants them shut down so that no one could get hurt,” Farber said. “They're monitoring some out in Oceana County to make sure that it doesn't touch them.”

Farber noted that all the stop logs — or boards — have been removed from the dam. Water did not spill over the structure until about 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

“This other storm came through, and we're kind of back to square one,” Farber said. “We figure we got about another maybe 10 hours, and as long as it doesn't go any higher, then it should start receding.”

More rain is expected Saturday, making the outlook uncertain.



WATCH PRIOR COVERAGE: Neighbors prepare for potential flooding along White River near Hesperia Dam

Neighbors prepare for potential flooding along White River near Hesperia Dam

“We're pretty comfortable that the dam itself will hold, especially after the stop logs are out,” Farber said. “Even if it would crest the dam and water came over the top of the structure, it still would hold, and that’s a plus.”

Downstream residents, however, are anxious.

“It's scary for our neighbors, especially everybody downstream,” said Justin and Bambi Culp. “We have a lot of friends and people that live on the river and [we] care about them, so we make sure everybody's safe.”

The couple said they live just across the road from the dam and can see it from their home.

James Prince/FOX 17 Justin and Bambi Culp

“We're not sure what would happen, but we're more concerned about the people around here, especially the ones that are already starting to go under,” they said.

For now, neighbors and emergency crews are hoping for the best while preparing for the worst.

“Everyone's working together to make sure everything keeps working,” Farber said.

Officials plan to continue monitoring water levels overnight as the area braces for more rainfall this weekend.

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