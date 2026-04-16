Neighbors living near White River are being told to prepare to evacuate

HESPERIA, Mich — Flash flood watch issued for White River as Hesperia Dam faces possible failure from heavy rainfall.

The White River south of the Hesperia Dam is under a flash flood watch through this morning due to heavy rain and a possible dam failure.

As of yesterday, water was flowing over the dam's spillway and could overtop the dam itself. The Hesperia Fire Department is advising residents near the White River, west of the dam, to prepare for potential evacuations.

Officials emphasize this is only the planning stage and no official evacuation orders have been issued, but they urge people to remain alert. Crews are already placing sandbags in the area.

"I've, I've seen the river high before, but not like this. Uh, if this thing breaks, then I'm 10 ft underwater where I live," Sam Gillette said.

Several areas are closed, and officials are asking the public to avoid the Hesperia Dam, and the Maple Island Bridge. The Maple Island Bridge upstream of the dam and the Michigan Avenue Bridge downstream are currently closed.

Village President Mike Farber said local agencies are ready to respond.

"I've got Oceana Emergency Response, Newaygo Emergency Response, Oceana County Sheriff, Newaygo County Sheriff. I've got my DPWs down here, my police is down here. If the dam would breach, then there could be a potential problem," Farber said.

One neighbor noted that water levels outside his home had gone down slightly this morning.

The flooding extends beyond Hesperia. Areas along the Muskegon River are also experiencing issues. When the Muskegon River crests on Friday, some areas could see flooding conditions worse than those in 2018.

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