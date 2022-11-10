Nessel issues subpoenas to local tree company accused of overcharging clients

LANSING, Mich. — Attorney General Dana Nessel has sent out subpoenas to a local tree company on suspicions it violated the Michigan Consumer Protection Act.

The state alleges Michigan’s Choice Tree Service overcharged clients for its services and went against promises that customers would not owe money for expenses that weren’t covered by insurance.

Complaints against the company reportedly stated Michigan’s Choice Tree Service did not work in direct communication with insurance companies despite claims to the contrary.

Nessel’s office says one client hired the company for work in Gaylord to remove tree stumps along with four trees that had been toppled by a tornado. We’re told the company did not remove the stumps and billed the client’s insurance provider for nearly $20,500, which exceeded the client’s expectations after what they had discussed with the business owner.

We're told a separate incident involved a $30,000 bill to an insurance company for the removal of a single tree in Rockford.

“I take enforcing the state’s consumer protection laws very seriously to protect Michigan residents against companies that try to take advantage of them, especially when damage is caused by tornados, windstorms and other environmental disasters that are out of their control,” says Nessel. “I will not tolerate any company that appears to be engaged in shady pricing and billing practices, or in deceiving and misleading unsuspecting customers.”

Nessel encourages Michiganders with consumer complaints to file a report online or by dialing 877-765-8388.

RELATED: Nessel responds to suspected price gouging after Gaylord tornado

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube