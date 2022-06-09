Nessel responds to suspected price gouging after Gaylord tornado

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has filed a Notice of Intended Action (NIA) in response to suspected price gouging in the wake of the tornado in Gaylord last month.

Nessel’s office says someone filed a complaint alleging they were billed $33,962.50 after E&B Contracting, a Kentucky-based LLC, removed two trees. We’re told before hiring E&B, a local tree service offered the client a quote of $4,200 if insured.

The NIA adds an E&B employee pledged to offer a written estimate before work began but this reportedly did not happen.

"I will not tolerate attempts to exploit the hardship the Gaylord area is currently facing for financial gain," says Nessel. "I appreciate the diligent work our Consumer Protection Team continues to do to ensure businesses that traveled to Northern Michigan were not creating the impression they sought to help and assist, when in reality they intended to exploit those who are already suffering from this tragic event."

The state says E&B must respond by June 20.

Read the full NIA below:

NOIA E and B Contracting Redacted by WXMI on Scribd

