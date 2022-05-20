NWS: Tornado touches down, passes through Gaylord

GAYLORD, Mich. — A tornado has touched down in Otsego County Friday afternoon.

The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed the information with FOX 17, saying a “large” tornado touched down in the area of M-32 and Murner Road before passing through downtown Gaylord.

NWS reports significant damage was dealt to several businesses.

Michigan State Police says homes were damaged as well. They advise the public to avoid the area.

Egg-sized hail was also reported, described as two inches wide.

This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube