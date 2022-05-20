Watch
NWS: Tornado touches down, passes through Gaylord

Posted at 4:44 PM, May 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-20 17:23:35-04

GAYLORD, Mich. — A tornado has touched down in Otsego County Friday afternoon.

The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed the information with FOX 17, saying a “large” tornado touched down in the area of M-32 and Murner Road before passing through downtown Gaylord.

NWS reports significant damage was dealt to several businesses.

Michigan State Police says homes were damaged as well. They advise the public to avoid the area.

Egg-sized hail was also reported, described as two inches wide.

This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information.

