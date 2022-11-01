MSU suspends four more football players in wake of rivalry game brawl

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University is announcing the suspension of four football players on Tuesday, after four others were suspended on Sunday.

In a press release, MSU Head Football Coach Mel Tucker and MSU Vice President and Director of Athletics said that four additional players would be suspended, effective immediately.

Malcolm Jones, Justin White, Jacoby Windmon, and Brandon Wright will be suspended from team activities until investigations are completed, says the press release.

The suspensions, now totaling eight players, come after a fight broke out in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, after the Spartans lost to the Wolverines 29-7 on Saturday night.

The MSU players are accused of assaulting the Michigan athletes, with Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh saying he expects criminal charges.

Coach Mel Tucker says that "the health and safety of our student athletes, coaches, personel, and the Spartan community is our number one priority" and that MSU will work transparently with law enforcement.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

