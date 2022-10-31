MSU suspends four players involved in rivalry game against U of M

LANSING, Mich. — Four players are suspended from the Michigan State University football team, according to an announcement from Head Football Coach Mel Tucker.

Zion Young, Angelo Grose, Khary Crump, and Tank Brown were suspended as of Sunday night.

Coach Tucker said the decision came "after reviewing the disturbing electronic evidence collected to date of the altercations between Michigan State and University of Michigan student-athletes on October 29, 2022."

Michigan State University Vice President and Director of Athletes Alan Haller seconded the announcement, with both Coach Tucker and Haller promising to work with law enforcement officials as they investigated.

The players were suspended after a fight broke out in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium after the Spartans lost to the Wolverines 29-7 on Saturday night. The MSU players were accused of assaulting the Michigan athletes.

Coach Tucker says the suspensions will remain until police wrap up their investigations.

"Our core vales and the responsibility that comes with wearing a State green and white jersey must never be compromised," Coach Tucker said.

MSU Athletics

