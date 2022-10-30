Jim Harbaugh: 2 Michigan players were 'assaulted' by MSU in tunnel after game

(WXYZ) — Video from the Detroit News showed Michigan State players scuffling with a Michigan player in the tunnel after the game on Saturday night.

The video, from Matt Charboneau, shows several players from Michigan State fighting with a Michigan player, who eventually makes it out of the scuffle.

During a press conference after the game, Head Coach Mel Tucker said he didn't know what happened after the game, but "things were heated and we have to figure out what happened."

Other videos showed both Tucker and Jim Harbaugh trying to get players into their respective locker rooms.

Michigan AD Warde Manuel speaks on fight in tunnel after U-M vs. MSU game

During his press conference, Harbaugh said that two of the players were attacked.

"Two of our players were assaulted. I saw the one video, it's 10-on-one. Pretty bad."

Athletic Director Warde Manuel said it was "completely unacceptable" and that police at the Big Ten will address it. He also said he spoke to Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren about the incident.

"This is not the way another team should grab a player and do what they did. It's completely and utterly unacceptable," Manuel said.

Melissa Overton, the deputy police chief for the U-M Division of Public Safety and Security, said police are partnering with both Michigan State and Michigan to review footage and investigate the incident.

It comes after Michigan and Penn State had an altercation during halftime of their game on Oct. 15. James Franklin blamed Michigan for the issue.

"The one tunnel is a problem," Franklin said. "It's a problem and has been. To me, we need to put a policy in place from a conference perspective in my mind that's going to stop that. We're not the first team to kind of get into a jawing match in the tunnel."

Michigan points to video captured by Isaiah Hole during the incident that shows Penn State stopping and stalling the process.