MSU Police: all 8 victims were MSU students

EAST LANSING, Mich. — In a press conference Tuesday morning, MSU Police and Public Safety Deputy Chief Chris Rozman confirmed all 8 victims in Monday night's shooting, including the 3 killed, are MSU students.

The shooter was identified as Anthony Mcrae— a 43 year-old man with no ties to the university. A caller's tip led responders to his location.

"We are all broken by an all-to familiar feeling" - Whitmer said, opening the press conference at her alma mater, calling mass shootings a 'uniquely American problem.'

Through tears, Dr. Denny Martin, Chief Medical Officer at Sparrow Hospital, told us 4 of the 5 students taken to Sparrow Health Hospital required surgery— all are in critical condition this morning. Names of the victims will be released only after family has been properly notified.

Theresa Woodruff, Interim president of Michigan State University began slowly, saying Spartans and their loved ones are struggling to comprehend the loss of friends and classmates.

All campus activities including athletics and classes have been canceled for the next 48 hours, though there are a small amount of essential personnel on campus.

If you are a student or community member in crisis or in need of someone to talk to about this incident, reach out:

Students: 517-355-8270, option 1

Community members: 517-346-8460

According to MSU's tweet, councilors are available at the Hanna Community Center starting at 8 a.m.

.@michiganstateu Spartans, crisis resources are available 24/7. Counselors will be available at the Hannah Community Center beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday, February 15. pic.twitter.com/9LNH9gy24L — healthyspartans (@HealthySpartans) February 14, 2023

The shooting started just after 8 p.m. at Berkey Hall, before moving to the MSU Union building.

Rozman called the response from MSU Police "absolutely overwhelming."

Both buildings are open to the public.

Police spent then next several hours clearing the area, reporting McCrae had died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head some time before 12:30 a.m.

The investigation is still ongoing. More details are expected.