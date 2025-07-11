MSP troopers shoot man who took shots at deputies on M-115

HIGHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police troopers ended a pursuit of an assault suspect out of the Cadillac-area by shooting him after they say he opened fire on sheriff's deputies.

It started as deputies from Wexford County tried to pull over a man just after 8 p.m. on Thursday. That man was believed to be tied to an armed assault from earlier Thursday evening.

Instead of complying, the suspect sped off, prompting a pursuit that went south on M-115 into Osceola County. During the chase the man shot at deputies from his vehicle, according to Michigan State Police.

The suspect lost control of his vehicle near the intersection with 20 Mile Road, crashing into a ditch. He ran off, but troopers caught up with him.

They ordered the man to drop his weapon, but it appears he pointed the gun at troopers. The troopers opened fire, hitting the man.

He is in the hospital in critical condition.

No officers were injured in the pursuit or shooting.

The entire incident remains under investigation.

