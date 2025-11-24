West Michigan tree farm set to deliver official White House Christmas tree today

WASHINGTON — The Christmas tree that will grace the White House this season is set to make its arrival at noon on Monday. Korson's Tree Farm, which grew the 22-foot fir, will present the tree to the First Lady.
The 22-year-old Concolor Fur selected back in September at Korson's Tree Farm in Montcalm County was cut down on November 18. It was loaded on a flat bed trailer to start the journey to the nation's capital.
Owners Rex and Jessica Korson will present the tree to First Lady Melania Trump, hauling it in on a horse-drawn sled.
The West Michigan tree farm won the honor of supplying the White House Christmas tree this year by being named grand champion in a National Christmas Tree Association competition this summer. It is the first time a Michigan farm is supplying the official White House Christmas tree since 1985.
The tree will be displayed in the White House through the holiday season.
