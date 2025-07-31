West Michigan tree farm will provide White House Christmas tree this year

SIDNEY, Mich. — A Michigan tree farm has earned national recognition by winning a competition that comes with the honor of providing the White House with its main Christmas tree this year.

Korson's Tree Farms, in Sidney, was named a grand champion in a recent National Christmas Tree Association competition held every two years. The farm was one of two grand champions.

Jessica Korson Korson's Tree Farms to provide White House Christmas tree in 2025 after winning National Competation.

Korson's will provide a tree this year, while the other winner will send a tree next year.

The owners of Korson's say representatives from the White House will visit in late September to select which 18-foot tree will make the trip to Washington, D.C.

“There will be many trees around the residence, but we will provide the centerpiece tree,” owner Jessica Korson said Thursday.

"Once they select the tree, we wil transport the tree in November to the White House where the tree will be brought in by horse drawn carriage to greet the First Lady. We get to be on site for the ceremony," Korson said.

Her husband, Rex, said they learned of the honor last week.

The farm has 1,000 acres in production with over 600,000 trees in various stages of growth, the owners say.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube