SIDNEY, Mich. — The Christmas tree that will grace the White House this season made its first steps to Washington on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old Concolor Fur selected back in September at Korson's Tree Farm in Montcalm County was cut down on November 18. It was loaded on a flat bed trailer to start the journey to the nation's capital.

WATCH: White House Christmas tree cut down at Korson's Tree Farm

TIMBER! 2025 White House Christmas tree comes down at West Michigan farm

There was little pomp and circumstance in Tuesday's harvesting. Owner Rex Korson used a chain saw to bring down the tree in just minutes.

The West Michigan tree farm won the honor of supplying the White House Christmas tree this year by being named grand champion in a National Christmas Tree Association competition this summer. It is the first time a Michigan farm is supplying the official White House Christmas tree since 1985.

WATCH: White House Christmas tree picked at Montcalm County farm

White House officials pick this year's Christmas tree at West Michigan farm

Next Monday, the Korsons will present the tree on a horse drawn carriage to First Lady Melania Trump. It will then be displayed in the White House through the holiday season.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube