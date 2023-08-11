Suspect arrested for deadly Greenville hit-and-run that killed 14-year-old

EUREKA TWP, Mich. — A woman has been arrested in connection to a deadly hit-and-run in Greenville that killed a 14-year-old and left two other teens hurt.

Michigan State Police filed charges in court Friday against 40-year-old Brandy Jones, accused of driving the car that hit and killed the teen.

The deadly hit-and-run happened Tuesday around 9:30 p.m. on Wise Road near West County Line Road in Montcalm County.

During a probable cause hearing Friday morning, Michigan State Police identified the 14-year-old as Jamison Lafferty.

Investigators say the Lafferty was walking on Wise Road with two other boys when a car hit all three. Lafferty was pronounced dead at the scene. The two other injured teenagers were transported to DeVos Children's Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Thursday, police announced they had taken a “vehicle of interest” into custody.

Michigan State Police told a judge on Friday that Jones was driving her mother’s car at the time of the crash. MSP says Jones told detectives she didn’t know what she hit until Wednesday morning when she saw reports on the news.

According to the Michigan Department of Corrections website, Jones was released from prison in March 2023 and is currently on parole.

Jones has two prior felony convictions, both related to crimes involving methamphetamine.

Jones is expected to be arraigned on Friday.

Hurst Funeral Home posted details about the visitation and service for Lafferty.

The visitation is scheduled to happen Tuesday, August 15, at 1 p.m. at the Greenville Community Church. A funeral service will happen immediately after the visitation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact MSP-Lakeview Post at (989) 352-8444.

