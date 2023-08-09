Search for driver after 13-year-old killed, two other teens hurt, in hit and run crash

EUREKA TWP, Mich. — Michigan State Police are investigating a deadly hit and run crash that left a 13-year-old dead, and two others hurt.

Investigators say it happened around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday on Wise Rd. near West County Line Rd. in Montcalm County.

They say the 13-year-old boy was walking on Wise Road with two other boys when a car hit all three. One boy was pronounced dead at the scene. The two other injured teenagers were transported to DeVos Children's Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

State troopers believe the suspect vehicle has substantial front-end damage and possible damage to the windshield. The vehicle may be an unknown color Volkswagen Jetta.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or may have information related to the suspect vehicle are asked to contact MSP-Lakeview Post at (989) 352-8444.

This incident is still under investigation.