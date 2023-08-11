Apparel store starts fundraiser for Montcalm Co. teens hurt in deadly hit-and-run

GREENVILLE, Mich. — An apparel shop in Greenville has started a fundraiser to help the teenagers injured during a deadly hit-and-run in Montcalm County on Tuesday.

Image M-porium says proceeds from every tee sold with a “JacketStrong” design will go toward the families of the two teens hurt.

READ MORE: Search for driver after 14-year-old killed, two other teens hurt in hit-and-run crash

“Our community and surround communities have truly been inspiring during this tragedy,” the shop said in a statement to FOX 17. “The reports of individuals selflessly offering support, neighbors extending helping hands, and local organizations rallying to provide aid have proven the remarkable spirit that defines our community.”

T-shirts are $20. As of Thursday evening, more than $7,000 has been raised.

To buy one, click here.