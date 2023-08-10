MSP releases description of suspect vehicle in fatal Greenville hit-and-run

GREENVILLE, Mich. — Troopers have released a description of the suspect vehicle connected to a deadly hit-and-run in Montcalm County Tuesday night.

A 14-year-old boy was killed and two others were injured in Greenville on Wise Road.

The injured teens were hospitalized after the crash. They are expected to be okay.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says they are looking for a dark-colored (blue or purple) 1999–2005 Volkswagen Jetta.

We’re told the vehicle would likely have a damaged windshield and side window.

Those with knowledge as to the vehicle’s location or other information in the case are urged to connect with MSP by calling 989-352-8444.

READ MORE: Neighbor recounts moments before deadly Greenville hit-and-run

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube