Watch
NewsLocal NewsMichiganMontcalm

Actions

Man arraigned in dog attack that left 5-year-old severely hurt in Montcalm County

dog bite victim 1.JPG
FOX 17
dog bite victim 1.JPG
Posted at 1:07 PM, May 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-24 13:07:49-04

WINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man charged in connection to a dog attack that severely injured a 5-year-old boy earlier this month has pleaded not guilty.

The incident happened May 12 in Montcalm County when Michigan State Police says two dogs wandered into the boy’s yard and attacked him.

Brian Ruthruff was arraigned Tuesday on two counts of serious injuries dealt by dangerous animals, courts records say.

A probable cause conference is scheduled to occur Wednesday, June 1, followed by a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, June 8.

READ MORE: Mom grateful 5-year-old son survives dog attack

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News