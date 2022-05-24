Man arraigned in dog attack that left 5-year-old severely hurt in Montcalm County

WINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man charged in connection to a dog attack that severely injured a 5-year-old boy earlier this month has pleaded not guilty.

The incident happened May 12 in Montcalm County when Michigan State Police says two dogs wandered into the boy’s yard and attacked him.

Brian Ruthruff was arraigned Tuesday on two counts of serious injuries dealt by dangerous animals, courts records say.

A probable cause conference is scheduled to occur Wednesday, June 1, followed by a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, June 8.

