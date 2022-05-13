MSP: 5-year-old Montcalm Co. boy suffers severe injuries after being attacked by 2 dogs

WINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Troopers say a 5-year-old boy suffered severe injuries after being attacked by two dogs in Montcalm County.

Michigan State Police say the attack happened around 7:50 p.m. Thursday in Winfield Township.

According to MSP, a five-year-old boy was playing in his yard when he was attacked by two dogs that were at a neighbor’s home.

Troopers say the boy was taken to the hospital with severe injuries.

Montcalm County Animal Control took possession of the dogs. The owner of the two dogs says they have since been euthanized.

The incident is still under investigation and FOX 17 has a reporter working to learn more.

