‘Could’ve been prevented:’ Mom grateful 5-year-old son survives dog attack

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A little boy is recovering in the hospital on Friday after he was attacked by a pair of dogs yesterday evening in Montcalm County.

“[Hunter] loves the outdoors. Loves pretty much being a boy, riding quads and just enjoying his time with his brother and sister,” said mom Ashley White during an interview with Fox 17 on Friday. “He’s got two younger siblings.”

Michigan State Police said Thursday around 7:50 p.m. in Winfield Township, 5-year-old Hunter was playing in his yard when their neighbor's dogs ran out and attacked him.

“Took a good five people to get them off of him,” White said. “My other youngest, my daughter was out there. She went running inside to get grandma because she seen it happen immediately.”

White said a third dog was running toward Hunter when a neighbor jumped in and grabbed him.

An ambulance immediately transported Hunter to Helen DeVos Children’s hospital. The family followed behind.

Doctors told her that no main arteries were hit. However, he suffered other severe injuries to his face. He underwent two surgeries so far, she said, with another four scheduled.

MSP said the dogs involved have been euthanized and that the owner has been charged, but did not reveal what they were.

White hopes the incident serves as a message to dog owners so no parent has to endure what she’s going through.

“If you’re going to have dogs make sure of your surrounding, and be grateful for what you have in life,” White said. “Make sure you keep your surroundings, you know. [This] could’ve been prevented.”

***A GoFundMe has been created to help the family. To donate or learn more information on his condition, click here.***