LIVE AT 1: Sentencing hearing for woman in deadly Greenville hit-and-run

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — The woman who pleaded no contest in a Greenville hit-and-run that left one teen dead and two others hurt is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday.

The crash happened Aug. 8, killing 14-year-old Jamison Lafferty.

During her arraignment on Aug. 11, Jones said she wasn’t aware she had hit anyone until seeing the crash on the news a day later. She pleaded no contest to failing to stop after a crash causing death and two counts of failing to stop after a crash dealing serious injury.

Jones was charged as a habitual offender, resulting in a possible maximum sentence of 30 years.

