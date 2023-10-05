Brandy Jones pleads no contest in hit & run that killed teen, injured 2 others

STANTON, Mich. — The driver charged with a hit-and-run near Greenville that killed a teen and hurt two others has entered a plea.

Brandy Jones entered a no contest plea Wednesday on all three charges against her according to the Montcalm County Prosecutor's Office.

Jones previously admitted to driving the car that hit three teens August 8, killing Jamison Lafferty and leaving Lucas Lawrence and Zieke Rauch in the hospital.

FOX 17/Lauren Kummer

The vehicle in question was taken into custody on August 10 and Jones was arraigned on August 11, testifying she didn't know she had hit something until seeing reports on the news the next day.

FOX 17

The plea means the defendant doesn't accept or deny responsibility for the charges but waives the right to a trial and agrees to accept the penalty.

Charges against Jones include one count of failure to stop at the scene of an accident when at fault causing death and two counts of failure to stop at the scene of a serious personal injury accident. She is being charged as a habitual offender, making the maximum sentence 30 years.

There is no information at this time on when the sentencing hearing will be scheduled.