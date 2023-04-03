Documents show dozens of police and fire calls to Dicastal plant in Greenville since opening in 2014

GREENVILLE, Mich. — Documents obtained by FOX 17 are showing just often police and fire departments have responded to Dicastal North America's Greenville facility since they began operations in 2014.

Dicastal North America manufactures aluminum alloy tires for use in the auto industry.

An employee was severely burned during an explosion and ensuing fire on March 17.

FOX 17 has covered multiple fires at the plant in recent years.

The facility was also raided by the FBI in July of 2022. Details of that search remain sealed.

Following the March 17 fire, FOX 17 filed a Freedom of Information Act request with the Greenville Department of Public Safety for reports detailing all of the calls they have responded to at Dicastal since 2014.

While there were a number of reports detailing personnel disputes or human resources issues that spilled over, included in the set of documents, there are also numerous times the department responded to fires or potentially hazardous material exposures.

The following information is culled from dozens of public safety reports.

In September 2016, police, fire, and the water department responded to Dicastal after it was reported that 50- 100 gallons of a Glycol mixture spilled into a drain.

In June 2017, there was a minor fire inside started after aluminum dust particles ignited.

Crews responded to four different fires in 2018, of varying degrees.

In July 2018, crews found Dicastal's aluminum dust collection system smoldering, requiring the use of special foam extinguishers.

In October 2018, there was a fire inside a thermal oxidizer— In November, smoke alarms were triggered after grease stuck in a mold began smoking, and on December 31, a welder contracted by Dicastal unintentionally started a fire inside a furnace.

On Valentine's Day in 2019, aluminum shavings caught fire inside a so-called air scrubbing machine.

In September 2019, there was a small pipe fire— in October, a fire in the aluminum dust collecting system.

Fast-forward to July 2020, employees inside report hearing a loud "boom", and a fire is found ignited inside their thermal oxidizing unit.

In January 2021, there was a small fire that started after liquid aluminum was spilled onto some wiring.

In April 2021, there was another fire that started inside a pipe— in May 2021, a small fire in some duct work.

Then, in May of 2022, aluminum dust ignited a fire inside a 55-gallon drum.

In February 2023, a sub-contracted welder working inside the building started a fire after igniting some aluminum dust.

