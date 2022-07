GREENVILLE, Mich. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) carried out a warrant at a Montcalm County manufacturing facility Monday.

A public affairs officer for the FBI tells FOX 17 the search warrant was executed at Dicastal North America in Greenville but was unable to include more information.

This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information.

