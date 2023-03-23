Greenville DPS releases cause of Dicastal factory explosion

GREENVILLE, Mich. — Public safety officials have determined what caused the explosion at Dicastal last week.

One employee was dealt severe burns as a result of the incident, which occurred in the building’s foundry area the night of Friday, March 17.

The fire was extinguished using "dry chemicals" due to the dangerous effects water can have on magnesium, Sgt. Steve DeWitt explained.

The Greenville Department of Public Safety (GDPS) says sparks flew from a hand grinder during machine repairs, causing nearby aluminum dust to catch fire and trigger the explosion.

The aforementioned employee who was injured is showing daily signs of improvement, GDPS adds.

“Having a comprehensive, independent investigation by the outside parties yielded the determination of an accidental incident on Friday night,” says Interim Director Brian Blomstrom. “We appreciate the partnerships involved as we moved forward with the origin and cause examination and determination, and the collaboration between everyone assisting with determining what happened in a very quick, professional manner.”

Blomstrom commends the efforts of those who responded to the explosion.

Montcalm Township Fire Department

City of Belding Fire Department

Lakeview District Fire Department

Montcalm County EMS

Montcalm County Technical Rescue Team

Life EMS

Michigan State Police

Montcalm County Central Dispatch

