Court to discuss felony charges for admitted driver in deadly hit-and-run crash

STANTON, Mich. — A probable cause conference for Brandy Jones is set to begin Tuesday morning.

The 40-year-old is facing felony charges for the hit-and-run crash that killed Jamison Lafferty just days after his 14th birthday and put 2 other teens, Lucas Lawrence and Zieke Rauch, into the hospital with severe injuries on August 8.

FOX 17/Lauren Kummer

Jones was arraigned on August 11— the day after Michigan State Police told FOX 17 they took a "vehicle of interest" into custody. That vehicle turning out to belong to Jones' mother.

This is the 2nd time the court has been set to discuss felony charges against Jones after originally being scheduled for August 23.

During that first hearing, Jones admitted to driving the vehicle in question that night but didn't know what she had hit until seeing reports on the news the next day. She was out on parole at the time of the crash after being released from prison in March 2023.

FOX 17

Jamison Lafferty was put to rest on Tuesday, August 15 following a service at the Greenville Community Church.

Since the crash, Greenville community members flooded social media feeds as well as windows and signs on both homes and businesses with #JacketStrong in support of the families impacted. Greenville Public Schools supported students and families in the community with mental health services at the middle school in the days following the crash.

READ MORE:

Apparel store starts fundraiser for Montcalm Co. teens hurt in deadly hit-and-run

‘We understand how it is to lose somebody so young’: Sheridan rallies around Greenville in wake of accident

Tuesday's hearing will start at 11 a.m. in Montcalm County and is different from the preliminary examination where the prosecution must show it is highly likely the defendant committed the crime.

That next hearing for Jones was also moved back, now scheduled for September 12 at 12:20 p.m.

Both hearings are part of a defendant’s right to due process, while a probable cause conference is an additional hearing happening when felony charges are involved.