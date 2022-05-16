Charges filed in Montcalm County dog attack that hospitalized 5-year-old

WINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Charges have been filed in connection to a dog attack that left a 5-year-old boy hospitalized with severe injuries last week.

The incident happened Thursday evening when two dogs at a neighbor’s house entered the boy’s yard and attacked him while he was playing, according to Michigan State Police.

The dogs’ owner says both animals have been euthanized.

Montcalm County Prosecuting Attorney Andrea Krause says one person has been charged with two counts of serious injuries dealt by dangerous animals.

The identity of the person being charged is currently being withheld ahead of an arraignment hearing.

