Michigan receives $20.5 million for Digital Equity Plan

LANSING, Mich. — More than $20 million dollars is coming to the mitten state as a boost for a plan to make high-speed internet easier to access for all residents.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the Biden Administration awarded $20.5 million to the Michigan High-Speed Internet Office to roll out its Digital Equity Plan.

“This investment will help individuals and communities across Michigan gain access to affordable, reliable, high-speed internet," said Whitmer. “This funding will empower Michiganders with the tools, skills, and opportunities necessary to take advantage of the tools they need to succeed in our modern economy. Whether that’s accessing education and health care opportunities online, or running their business, these dollars will help all Michiganders make it in Michigan.”

A large chunk of the money will go to the Michigan Inclusive Training, Technology, and Equity Network, which will set up regional resource hubs to support efforts to reduce barriers to affordable internet service.

"The [Michigan High-Speed Internet] Office is proud to lead this effort to ensure digital equity for all Michigan residents and these federal dollars will ensure this work reaches ever corner, and every person, across our state," said Eric Frederick, Michigan High-Speed Internet Office's Chief Connectivity Officer. "This funding supports our blueprint for empowering residents with the digital tools and access to resources needed to succeed in today’s digital world."

The money comes from a $1.44 billion grant program established through a 2021 federal law aimed at improving people's access to the internet at home.

