Latest on hospitalization rates in West Michigan due to COVID-19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There were more than 3,500 new cases of COVID-19 in Michigan announced Tuesday, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Of those 3,579 new cases, about 646 are here in West Michigan. Kent County saw about 135 new cases while there were only 73 new cases reported in Ottawa County.

In our Southern Communities, there were about 120 new cases confirmed in Kalamazoo County and only 76 in Calhoun County.

The vaccination numbers are also drastically different by county.

In the last 24 hours, there are less than 500 people who have received their first or second dose of the COVID vaccine in Calhoun County.

In Kent County, nearly 2,000 people were fully vaccinated, and another 3,000 have received their first dose in the last 24 hours.

When it comes to hospitalization numbers, as of Monday, data shows Bronson Methodist in Battle Creek saw an uptick in COVID patients with a total of 31 patients, six of which are in the Intensive Care Unit. The hospital is at 90% capacity right now.

FOX 17 Hospitalization numbers due to COVID-19 as of Monday 3/22/21 according to data from MDHHS

Bronson Battle Creek and Ascension Borgess Hospital also had more than two dozen COVID patients and is at about 80% of its capacity.

In the Grand Rapids area, all hospitals remain at less than 70% capacity.

Fox 17 COVID hospitalization numbers in West Michigan as of 3/22/21 according to MDHHS

Spectrum Blodgett and Butterworth have a little more than 40 COVID patients in total. Mercy Health has about 16 COVID patients.

