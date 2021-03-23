Menu

Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

Use the FOX 17 Interactive COVID Mapping tool yourself

The tool tracks numbers and trends at the click of a button
Posted at 2:46 PM, Mar 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-23 15:29:25-04

WXMI — As FOX 17 tracks the rollout of vaccinations as well as daily cases and deaths tied to coronavirus, we’re sharing our interactive mapping tool with you.

The unique tool allows users to see information by category and county, allowing you to track cases, deaths, first and second doses administered, and averages.

The tool was created by MAGIS Media and is the very same tool FOX 17 uses to track and demonstrate trends on air.

All data used in the tracker is pulled from the State of Michigan's COVID data site.

You can find the interactive map by clicking here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Coronavirus Resources
The State of Michigan's coronavirus page The CDC's coronavirus page The World Health Organization's coronavirus page
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.