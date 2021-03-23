Use the FOX 17 Interactive COVID Mapping tool yourself

WXMI — As FOX 17 tracks the rollout of vaccinations as well as daily cases and deaths tied to coronavirus, we’re sharing our interactive mapping tool with you.

The unique tool allows users to see information by category and county, allowing you to track cases, deaths, first and second doses administered, and averages.

The tool was created by MAGIS Media and is the very same tool FOX 17 uses to track and demonstrate trends on air.

All data used in the tracker is pulled from the State of Michigan's COVID data site.

You can find the interactive map by clicking here.

