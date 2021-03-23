Michigan reports 3,579 new COVID-19 cases, 16 more deaths

LANSING, Mich. — 3,579 new cases of coronavirus are confirmed in Michigan. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports an additional 16 deaths connected to COVID-19 on March 23, 2021.

Eight of those deaths were identified during a vital records review.

There are 633,191 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 15,919 total deaths in Michigan.

As of March 19, 562,775 have recovered from the virus.

A total of 1,653 adults with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 are hospitalized in the state.

4,336,425 COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed across the state, and 3,652,762 have been administered as of March 22.

About 28.5% of the state's population has received at least one dose of a vaccine.

