Homeland Security, ICE agents actively looking for immigration violators in Michigan

DETROIT — Federal agencies confirmed Monday they are working to detain people in Michigan suspected of violating U.S. immigration law.

The Detroit field offices for Homeland Security plus Immigration and Customs Enforcement posted on X that agents in Michigan and Ohio.

It is part of a nationwide crackdown on illegal immigration.

The Trump Administration has flown dozens of detainees back to their home countries already in the past week. In 2024, under President Biden, ICE says it removed roughly 700,000 people from the country. That's an average of about 1,900 people a day.

Local officials react to new federal immigration policies

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Benjamine Huffman rolled back department guidelines that limited agents' ability to operate in "sensitive areas" such as schools and churches.

It is not clear whether any operations in Michigan involved a school or church.

Grand Rapids Public Schools, which already told parents they will support all students no matter their legal status, confirmed to FOX 17 that no immigration agents have been in a district building on Monday.

If you want to see if a specific person has been detained by immigration officials, an online database maintained by ICE is available to search.

