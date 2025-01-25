GRPS prepares for arrival of immigration enforcement officers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Public Schools have established a series of protocols in case any members of the school district encounter immigration enforcement officers.

Superintendent Leadriane Roby sent the following letter out to families on Friday explaining the steps to be taken in the event that occurs.

"Dear GRPS Families,

Our district is unwavering in our commitment to creating a safe and welcoming environment for all scholars and their families. We recognize that changes in immigration enforcement are causing uncertainty and fear for some members of our community, and we want to assure you that we are here to support you.

We deeply believe that every child deserves access to an excellent education, no matter their circumstances. I’m reaching out to share an update on the steps we’re taking at GRPS to uphold this commitment and support all of our scholars and families.

PREPARING GRPS STAFF

Earlier this month, we provided all GRPS staff with a step-by-step guide to ensure they are prepared if an immigration enforcement officer arrives at a school. The guide instructs staff to direct the officer to remain in the school office, refrain from releasing any information, and immediately contact the district's legal team and Public Safety & School Security.

Copies of the guide are readily available at school office workstations for staff to reference. A digital copy of the guide is also attached to this email. GRPS will also be providing training opportunities and additional resources for school leaders and office staff in the weeks ahead.

COMMUNITY RESOURCES

For families who may be personally impacted by immigration enforcement, we are committed to connecting you with helpful resources. The Michigan Immigrant Rights Center (MIRC) has developed a Family Preparedness Guide [track.spe.schoolmessenger.com] that outlines actionable steps you can take now to prepare. The guide is available in multiple languages here [track.spe.schoolmessenger.com].

We also want to share that additional community resources are available from the Hispanic Center of West Michigan and the Kent County Welcome Plan.

GRPS RESOURCES

Your school community is here to support you. If your scholar is experiencing anxiety or emotions related to these changes, we encourage you to reach out to our Mental Health Services Team. You can learn more here [track.spe.schoolmessenger.com].

We also encourage parents and caregivers to review and update emergency contact information in ParentVue [track.spe.schoolmessenger.com]. Keeping this information accurate ensures schools can respond quickly and appropriately in any situation.

Thank you for your trust and partnership as we work hand in hand for the well-being of our scholars and their families. Together, we will continue to build a caring and inclusive community where everyone feels valued and supported.

Sincerely,

Leadriane Roby, Ph.D.

Superintendent"

