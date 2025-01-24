Governor Whitmer signs bills strengthening sextortion laws

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill package designed to bolster sextortion laws in Michigan.

Sextortion occurs when someone uses explicit images of another person as blackmail, threatening to publicize them if money is not sent.

The bills were drafted after 17-year-old Jordan DeMay from Marquette took his life after becoming a victim of sextortion.

The newly signed law — called Jordan D’s Law — allows school officials to join forces with law enforcement agencies to address crimes committed over social media. It also helps define sentencing guidelines.

One man pleaded guilty this week to laundering money for Nigerian sextortionists.

Local News Sextortion ring conspirators sentenced for death of Michigan teen Zac Harmon

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube