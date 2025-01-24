Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsMichigan

Actions

Governor Whitmer signs bills strengthening sextortion laws

Gretchen Whitmer
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Al Goldis/AP
FILE - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her State of the State address, Jan. 24, 2024, at the state Capitol in Lansing, Mich. Whitmer denied a report that she had called President Joe Biden's campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon to say that Michigan was no longer winnable for the president. Whitmer in a statement Monday, July 1, insisted that Biden could still win the state in the wake of a debate performance by Biden that has left some Democrats concerned about his campaign. (AP Photo/Al Goldis, File)
Gretchen Whitmer
Posted

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill package designed to bolster sextortion laws in Michigan.

Sextortion occurs when someone uses explicit images of another person as blackmail, threatening to publicize them if money is not sent.

The bills were drafted after 17-year-old Jordan DeMay from Marquette took his life after becoming a victim of sextortion.

The newly signed law — called Jordan D’s Law — allows school officials to join forces with law enforcement agencies to address crimes committed over social media. It also helps define sentencing guidelines.

One man pleaded guilty this week to laundering money for Nigerian sextortionists.

Jordan DeMay

Local News

Sextortion ring conspirators sentenced for death of Michigan teen

Zac Harmon

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A Path Forward

A Path Forward