Man pleads guilty to money laundering in deadly sextortion scheme

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One of the five men indicted for money laundering in connection to a deadly sextortion scheme has pleaded guilty.

The scheme resulted in the death of 17-year-old Jordan DeMay from Marquette, Michigan.

Dinsimore Guyton Robinson, 29, from Alabama pleaded guilty to conspiring to launder money, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan (DOJ). He admitted to laundering money on behalf of Nigerian sextortionists.

We’re told Robinson and his co-conspirators allegedly took sextortion money and forwarded them to the sextortionists, all of whom are from Nigeria. The indictment says the sextortionists convinced young men to produce and send explicit images, after which the victims sent money to the laundering suspects, who kept 20% of the payments and sent the rest as cryptocurrency to the Nigerian suspects.

The DOJ says three Nigerian nationals were charged in the case, which victimized more than 100 people. Two of the suspects pleaded guilty and have since been sentenced.

Robinson is scheduled to be sentenced April 24.

The FBI urges the public to:



Be careful about what you share over the internet and new people you encounter online.

Ignore or block strangers’ messages, and keep in mind bad actors may pretend to be someone you know.

Be wary of anyone who requests you to begin speaking to them on another platform.

Remember nothing “disappears” when it’s posted to the web.

Ask for help if something feels off, and report suspicious behavior to the administrator of the website.

If you believe you were made victim of a sextortion scheme, report it to the FBI.

