Governor Whitmer announces record enrollment in Michigan colleges

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday universities statewide are witnessing record first-year enrollment nearly a year after the Michigan Achievement Scholarship launched.

The scholarship reduces tuition fees by thousands of dollars annually for most high school graduates, according to the Michigan Executive Office of the Governor.

“Michiganders deserve the opportunity to get a high-quality, affordable higher education so they can land a good-paying job right here in Michigan,” says Governor Whitmer. “The Michigan Achievement Scholarship we established last year lowers the cost of community, private, and public college for the majority of students starting this fall. I am proud to see that it's making a real difference, with record enrollment numbers. Let’s keep working together to lower the cost of college, grow our economy, and ensure anyone and everyone can 'make it’ in Michigan.”

We’re told families save as much as $27,500 in the pursuit of a bachelor’s degree.

The scholarship brings Michigan one step closer to achieving its goal of having 60% of adults with skills certificates or college degrees before the end of the decade, state officials say.

Under the Michigan Achievement Scholarship, each student may be awarded up to:



$2,000 a year for two years if attending a qualified training provider.

$2,750 a year for three years if attending a community college.

$4,000 a year for five years if attending a private college or university.

$5,500 a year for five years if attending a public university.

Visit the state’s website for more information about the scholarship.

The Michigan governor’s office released the following enrollment statistics for the fall 2023 semester:

Grand Valley State University: 4,974 incoming students, up 25% from 2022.

Michigan Tech: 1,463 incoming first-years, up 3.5% overall from 2022.

Northern Michigan University: 1,542 incoming freshmen, up 9.6% from 2022.

Oakland University: 6.2% increase for incoming freshmen, the largest freshman class since fall 2019.

University of Michigan – Ann Arbor: 52,065 total students, a 2% increase over last year.

University of Michigan – Flint: 509 incoming freshmen, up 5% from 2022.

Wayne State University: 16% more first-years and 9% more transfers over 2022.

