Applications for Michigan Achievement Scholarship now open

Posted at 5:00 AM, Nov 02, 2022
LANSING, Mich. — A new website offers students the chance for thousands in scholarships for community, private college, and public universities.

Launched today, it's purpose is to curb higher education costs starting with the graduating class of 2023.

The scholarships are renewable for 3 years at a community college and up to 5 years at a private college or public university.

  • up to $8,250 over three years for an associates degree at a community college
  • up to $20,000 over five years at a private college
  • up to $27,500 over five years at a public university

Individual FAFSA results will determine eligibility, however, Governor Gretchen Whitmer's office estimates the Michigan Achievement Scholarship will cover up to 94% of students heading to community college, 79% attending a private college or university, and 76% heading to a public university.

To find out if you're eligible, head to the MI Student Aid webpage.

