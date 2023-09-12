GVSU celebrates record enrollment numbers for fall 2023 semester

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Valley State University (GVSU) celebrated record enrollment numbers for the fall 2023 semester.

The university says 4,974 incoming students enrolled this year, a 25% increase over last fall. Enrollment soared 13.6% above GVSU's previous record set in fall 2016.

We’re told 22,269 students are currently attending GVSU — 3% more than last year.

“At Grand Valley, we champion an atmosphere of progress, adaptability and inclusivity to meet the needs of today's students and our community," says President Philomena V. Mantella. "This growth in enrollment is a positive sign that learners are seeing our commitment to ensuring educational opportunities are readily available. That effort is ongoing, and we will continue to work tirelessly to be a flagship for the future of education.”

GVSU adds incoming students of color also increased, accounting for more than 28% at 1,397. A total of 2,149 first-generation students also enrolled, the most in the university’s history.

All 50 states are represented among GVSU’s student body, as well as Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico, according to university officials.

