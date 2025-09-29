'Evil, this was an evil act': New details in Grand Blanc Township church attack

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Federal, state, and local officers continue to comb through the debris of a church near Grand Blanc that was targeted by a gunman and set on fire.

Officials held a press conference on Monday at 12:30 p.m.

WATCH: Press conference on Grand Blanc church attack

Monday update on Grand Blanc church shooting

First to speak on Monday was Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who committed the resources of the state to support the church and township communities.

"I'm here as the governor, but I'm also here as a fellow Michigander whose heart is breaking by another mass shooting in a place that is supposed to be defined by togetherness in a close-knit community here in Grand Blanc," said Whitmer.

"I know that this community is reeling right now," said Whitmer. "And I want you to know that the state of Michigan has your back."

Michigan State Police Director Col. James Grady II reminded people in Michigan to remain vigilant for any potential threats.

"While we are committed to keeping our community safe, we also need your help. Again, it takes everybody," said Col. Grady. "53% of mass attacks leave a trail of clues leading up to them and two-thirds of mass attackers elicited behavior that caused concerns. So we are asking our communities to stay vigilant."

FBI Special Agent Reuben C Coleman confirmed investigators determined the church was targeted by the suspect.

"In the past 24 hours, our investigative squads and specialty teams have been out all night exhausting leads, some of which have been coming in from the public via tips," said Coleman. "Our special agents, victim specialists, child advocate, forensic interviewers, and local partners have interviewed over 100 victims and witnesses."

Grand Blanc Township Police Chief William Reny did have good news during Monday's press conference: everyone who was attending the services at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has been accounted for. No other victims are believed to be in the remains of the church, which has not been completely searched.

"Evil. This was an evil act of violence. That's exactly what this was," said Reny.

Chief Reny confirmed the suspect, Thomas Sanford, previously had been arrested for operating while intoxicated and burglary.

Investigators did not comment on any potential motive in the attack.

Four people were confirmed killed in the attack on the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints just a few miles south of Flint. Another eight people were injured.

More victims could be found in the rubble of the building. Grand Blanc Township Police Chief William Renye told reporters on Sunday night the building had not been completely cleared. Two of the deceased victims were found Sunday afternoon in the burned out church. Several people in attendance at the service when the attack happened remain missing, according to Chief Renye.

Investigators say 40-year-old Thomas Jacob Sanford used his truck to ram the building just before 10:30 a.m. on September 28.

Lukas Katilius/The Flint Journal via AP A vehicle that was rammed into the building is surrounded by smoke as a firefighter works on the scene at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, Mich.

Service attenders told the Scripps News Group they all heard a bang, causing them to flee the building. The shooter opened fire on people as they drove away in their cars, according to victims.

WXMI/Matt Witkos A car parked near the Mormon church in Grand Blanc Township with bullet holes in the driver's side window

News Local LDS leader responds to deadly Grand Blanc church shooting

The ATF said Sanford used gasoline to start the building on fire. Suspected explosive devices were also found at the scene.

A Michigan DNR conservation officer and Grand Blanc Township police officer shot and killed Sanford in the church parking lot roughly eight minutes after the first call to 911.

The fire took hours for crews to put out.

Julie J, @Malkowski6April/AP In this image taken from video released by Julie J, @Malkowski6April, Massive flames and smoke rise from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, about 50 miles north of Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025.

The FBI took over the investigation, working in tandem with the ATF, Michigan State Police, the Genesee County Sheriff's Office, and the Grand Blanc Township Police Department.

Local News Local LDS leader responds to deadly Grand Blanc church shooting Olivia Yatooma

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube