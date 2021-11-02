Couches burned, cars flipped, 18-year-old missing after chaotic weekend in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. — A historic win against Michigan State's rivals meant typical East Lansing post-win chaos. Couches burned in Cedar Village.

The crowd flipped over a car.

The mayor calls the behavior unacceptable.

"The takeaway for me is that we’re not going to be able to police our way out of this. We could have had 1000 police officers in East Lansing and we wouldn't have been able to police it, because we have groups of 20-100 people spread out over 15 municipal square miles, and gridlocked traffic,” mayor Jessy Gregg said.

But out of the ordinary crime-ridden celebration, a missing Grand Valley State University student.

Brendan Santo was last seen leaving Yakeley Hall on October 29 just before midnight. He was walking toward the Brody Complex and authorities have been looking for him ever since.

Michigan State University Police say posts they've made to social media have reached as many as 300,000 people. The department has searched with drones and began looking along the Red Cedar River.

Santo was last seen wearing gray sweat pants, a black baseball cap, black shirt, and Converse sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

