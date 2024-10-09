Bridge damaged in Michigan dam failures finally replaced

TOBACCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A bridge taken out during the multiple dam failures north of Midland has finally been replaced.

The M-30 bridge was washed away by heavy flood waters that also destroyed 4 dams in Midland and Gladwin counties in May 2020. Now more than 4 years later, the new permanent replacement bridge is in place.

The Edenville Dam on the Tittabawassee River collapsed May 19, 2020, releasing a torrent that overtopped the downstream Sanford Dam, flooding several communities, including the city of Midland. Damages exceeded $200 million.

In reports over the years since, the dam failures have been called preventable.

M-30 was one of dozens of roadways that cross the Tittabawassee River damaged in those flood waters. The Michigan Department of Transportation focused on repairing other bridges and roads damaged by the water before installing a temporary bridge in December of 2020.

This past March, crews disassembled the temporary bridge and began building the new permanent bridge.

MDOT is storing the temporary bridge in case it is needed elsewhere in the state.

The new bridge stretches 234 feet over 3 spans. It sits 2 1/2 feet higher than the old bridge.

