Body found in Lake Michigan near Pentwater identified as Illinois boater

PENTWATER, Mich. — The body found along the shore of Lake Michigan near Pentwater earlier this month has been identified.

Michigan State Police says it was a missing boater out of Illinois. Additional information about the person is not being shared at the request of the family.

The body was found November 8 on the beach in Oceana County. No idea was found with the remains.

Investigators say there is no suspected foul play.

The Michigan State Police sends our deepest condolences to the family of a missing boater from Illinois who has been identified as the remains found in Lake Michigan on November 8th.

