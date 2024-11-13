Watch Now
Body found in Lake Michigan near Pentwater identified as Illinois boater

PENTWATER, Mich. — The body found along the shore of Lake Michigan near Pentwater earlier this month has been identified.

Michigan State Police says it was a missing boater out of Illinois. Additional information about the person is not being shared at the request of the family.

The body was found November 8 on the beach in Oceana County. No idea was found with the remains.

Investigators say there is no suspected foul play.

