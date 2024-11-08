MSP investigating body found on Lake Michigan shore near Pentwater

PENTWATER, Mich. — Troopers are investigating a body that was found on Lake Michigan's shoreline Friday morning.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says the body was recovered near Pentwater.

We’re told troopers are working to learn that person’s identity, as no forms of identification were present on the body.

MSP does not suspect the person died under suspicious circumstances.

Those with knowledge related to the investigation are encouraged to connect with MSP by calling 231-873-2171.

