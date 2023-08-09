Blue Cross Blue Shield delivers more than $900K in grants to state clinics

DETROIT — More than $900,000 in grants were awarded to 50 healthcare clinics throughout Michigan.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan (BCBSM) says they distributed $934,500 to help clinics administer free or reduced-cost health services to those with limited or no insurance.

We’re told BCBSM granted $19 million under its Strengthening the Safety Net initiative since 2005, benefiting 64,000 disadvantaged residents each year.

“Blue Cross is rooted in our social mission to improve the health and well-being of everyone in Michigan, and through these grants, we support health clinics as they provide screening and treatment for those who may have no other options or access to care,” says Vice President Ken Hayward. “This year is particularly challenging as the Medicaid redetermination process may result in patients losing the insurance coverage gained during the public health emergency. We expect even more people will need the care provided by these safety net clinics.”

BCBSM says the latest round of funding benefits 185,000 visits across 24 counties.

The following West Michigan clinics will benefit from the grant:

Baxter Community Center (Grand Rapids)

Exalta Health (Grand Rapids)

Mel Trotter Ministries (Grand Rapids)

Oasis of Hope Center (Grand Rapids)

City on a Hill Ministries (Zeeland)

Fountain Clinic (Marshall)

Holland Free Health Clinic (Holland)

Love in Action of the Tri-Cities (Grand Haven)

Hope House Free Medical Clinic (Big Rapids)

Presbyterian Health Clinic of Branch County (Coldwater)

Renewed Hope Health Clinic (Allegan)

